South Africa: Seven-Year-Old Sleeping Boy Wounded in Gang Crossfire On the Cape Flats

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Fear grips residents of the notorious gang-ridden area of Manenberg following the wounding of three people in separate incidents, including a seven-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Petrified residents claim rival gangs are waging an all-out war.

The seven-year-old boy, Tofique Johnson, was hit by a stray bullet while he was sleeping with his parents and his sister in their Wendy house in Red River Walk just before midnight on Sunday, 31 May.

The Johnson family lives in territory controlled by the Jesters gang. Just hours before Tofique was hit, a gun battle between the Americans and the Jesters erupted on the streets. A member of the Americans was shot in the leg, which led a retaliation by the Jesters

Tofique's father, Gershwin, who has no links to any of the gangs, recalled how bullets slammed into the family's Wendy house.

"My eldest daughter was pushed off her bed and luckily she wasn't injured. My wife, Rafieka, jumped out of the bed, rushed to Tofique and pulled him out of his bed. When she handed him to me, she shouted he was shot. I lifted up his sweater but saw no blood on him."

Johnson said he then...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

