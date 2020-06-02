South Africa: U.S. Police Brutality - Now Is the Time to Acknowledge and Act

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jeff Kelly Lowenstein

To regain the trust of communities of colour and larger society, now is the time to listen with humility and respect and openness and non-defensiveness.

The United States' crisis demands action. Now.

Now, while the cleaning up of the glass and ash on the ground and the power washing of graffiti-covered buildings has begun. Acts of restoration powered by good and big-hearted and generous people who care about our communities and who want to rebuild what has been shattered and are bringing their precious time, energy and labour to this effort.

Now is the time to speak out against the police brutality that has ravaged communities of colour for generations, to call out the culture of silence among law enforcement that is beginning to crack, but must be eradicated. And to remove the near-comprehensive immunity that those with whom we have entrusted the sacred duty of serving and protecting-a responsibility that many fulfil with honour and valour and integrity-have been cloaked in for too long.

Now is the time to understand that words, even the beautifully honest, wise, heartfelt and moving ones spoken by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, are not enough. They are not enough...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

