Namibia: The Namibian to Undergo Restructuring to Contain Costs

2 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Namibian, the country's largest newspaper, will carry out a retrenchment process and renegotiate benefits with employees in a bid to contain costs and streamline the business.

The newspaper's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, announced to staff this morning that the process will include voluntary retirement for those above 55 and other staff members, as well as benefit cuts for the remaining staff members.

"A lot has changed in news media and for Namibia it's worse as the economy has been in a recession for four years. Revenue down, reserves down, we have been living on overdrafts. If overdrafts were a drug, we would definitely overdose and kill ourselves," he said .

He added that the financial squeeze has also affected the paper's print run and circulation figures.

Amupadhi said the newspaper pages have gone down 17 000 copies from 70 000 during lockdown.

He added: "Our labour costs include basic salaries with benefits. We have been struggling to replace even crucial vacancies. The new structure would mean there would be redundancies. Some jobs could do without certain positions. Offer early retirement for anyone 55 and above, offer voluntary retrenchments, renegotiate benefits and agree to forgo certain things, no 13th cheque."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.