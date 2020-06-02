Malawi: Old Mutual Introduces Free Life Cover to Health Care Workers

Lilongwe — Old Mutual has introduced free Life Cover to all health care workers at the time where they face the risk of getting Coronavirus as they attend to patients in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Monday, Marketing Manager, Patience Chatsika said they introduced this policy because Old Mutual recognizes that the pandemic requires a concerted commitment by all stakeholders, including the private sector.

"For 60 years in the country, we have kept our credo of being a certain friend in uncertain times, our priority is to financially safeguard the health practitioners and their families as they battle to save lives of Malawians.

"Our main targets are all health registered practitioners under the Medical Council of Malawi and Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi. We want to financially safeguard the health practitioners and their families as they battle to save lives, this is why we want to stand with them," she pointed out.

The Life Cover will benefit nominated dependents of any health care worker in an event of death due to Covid-19 to a tune of K1 million.

The Free Life Cover runs for a period of six months from May 1, 2020 up to October 31, 2020.

"As a one way of helping in this time, we have financially assisted in capacitating Mzuzu testing centre with K13 million, donated testing kits and other supplies to Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) with K 4 million.

"We forego our annual anniversary celebrations and donated K 2 million to Save the Children. We hope to make more donations in the private sector response among other responses we have in the pipeline," Chatsika added.

Old Mutual is advising the public to stay safe, and observe all precautionary measures that the government has put forward to make sure that the risk of getting the virus is minimized.