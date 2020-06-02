Malawi: Shammah Vocals and Saxess Set for Online Live Set

Award winning gospel artists Shammah Vocals, and Saxess are ready and set to perform during an online music set organized by Event planners, Nthanda Artworks on 20 June.

The event planners decided to organise an online event as a way of wanting to keep people entertained at the same time observing the preventative Covid-19 measures that were set.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, MANA, Evans Chibade, the company's event manager confirmed about this event and promised people to expect a great performance also to be on the lookout for a new single from Shammah and Saxess which will be released on this day.

"People should expect such a great performance from these two artist and also be on the lookout for a new single from these two that will be released on this day. Two power houses collaborating, it will be an experience people will remember," he said.

He also added that apart from the performance, there will have an auction for CD's from Shammah and Saxess

Confirming his availability on the day, Saxess said he liked the idea that the event managers came up with to organise something for the people in this period where there are no entertainment shows.

"I am very excited that and I will be part of this because this idea of organizing something for the people in this period where there are no entertainment shows is a very good one and on top of that I will be performing with Shammah who is like a brother to me so people should expect the best," he said.

Adding to this, Shammah encouraged his fans to keep following them on all their social media pages to be updated on anything to do with the event.