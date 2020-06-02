Malawi: Shammah Vocals and Saxess Set for Online Live Set

2 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ruth Salimu

Award winning gospel artists Shammah Vocals, and Saxess are ready and set to perform during an online music set organized by Event planners, Nthanda Artworks on 20 June.

The event planners decided to organise an online event as a way of wanting to keep people entertained at the same time observing the preventative Covid-19 measures that were set.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, MANA, Evans Chibade, the company's event manager confirmed about this event and promised people to expect a great performance also to be on the lookout for a new single from Shammah and Saxess which will be released on this day.

"People should expect such a great performance from these two artist and also be on the lookout for a new single from these two that will be released on this day. Two power houses collaborating, it will be an experience people will remember," he said.

He also added that apart from the performance, there will have an auction for CD's from Shammah and Saxess

Confirming his availability on the day, Saxess said he liked the idea that the event managers came up with to organise something for the people in this period where there are no entertainment shows.

"I am very excited that and I will be part of this because this idea of organizing something for the people in this period where there are no entertainment shows is a very good one and on top of that I will be performing with Shammah who is like a brother to me so people should expect the best," he said.

Adding to this, Shammah encouraged his fans to keep following them on all their social media pages to be updated on anything to do with the event.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.