Malawi: Government Trashes Tonse Alliance Assertions Over Cotton Low Prices

2 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Government has trashed assertions made by Tonse Alliance that it was not providing good prices for Cotton.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Salim Bagus asked political parties not to politicize the issue of Cotton as it was a global concern.

He told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Nsanje that it was wrong to attribute the lower price Cotton was fetching to the issue of the international market where the crop was not doing well.

The Minister's comments comes after Tonse Alliance made the claim at Ngabu and Nsangwe in Chikwawa when it conducted a political rally where some traditional leader bemoaned that ADMARC was buying Cotton at a lower price from the ranges of K 100.00 to K 150.00.

He said government was doing everything possible to assist farmers so that they could sell their Cotton at a reasonable price.

"The DPP government is a caring government and no one can dispute that. It has been working hard to ensure that people in the country should benefit a lot in everything including providing good prices for their crops.

"The Cotton issue is a global one, it is not our making. Therefore, don't be fooled by these politicians who are only looking for positions and not to develop the country," Bagus warned.

The Minister dismissed claims that ADMARC was buying the Cotton crop on credit.

