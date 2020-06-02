South Africa: Judge President Hlophe 'Struck Me With His Fist On My Chest, After Repeatedly Threatening to F*** Me Up' - Judge Parker

2 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

An affidavit that Western Cape High Court Judge Mushtak Parker deposed under oath on 25 February 2019 that he was assaulted by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has been submitted to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) inquiry which heard the matter on Friday, 29 May.

Parker's affidavit was handed to the JCC which conducted an inquiry into complaints lodged by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath against her boss, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, as well as a subsequent complaint by Hlophe against Goliath.

Parker did not attend the hearing and a decision on the matter, which has cleaved the Western Cape Division, will be given in about two weeks.

This is the first occasion that Parker's affidavit, which he had given to the fellow judge, Eduard Derek Wille, for "safekeeping", has been submitted as part of the record.

It was only after Goliath's complaint about Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in January 2020 that Parker attempted to retrieve the affidavit from Wille's safekeeping, a year after the alleged incident.

Parker has since denied that he was assaulted by Hlophe, claiming he had "misunderstood" what had happened between him and the judge president. Hlophe...

