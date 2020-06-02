South Africa: Panyaza Lesufi - Western Cape Is Undermining the Poor By Opening Schools

2 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed the decision by the Western Cape to reopen schools on Monday despite being instructed by the national government to wait a week.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has accused the Western Cape government of acting like a federal state and prioritising privileged students for reopening schools on Monday for Grade 7 and 12 learners.

"The misbehaviour and the attitude of the Western Cape government to think that they're a federal state or they're a government on their own and they can defy national government and open schools when we are told not to open schools must be rejected," Lesufi said during the second online sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Tuesday.

Schools were due to reopen for Grade 7 and 12 students on Monday but Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made a last-minute announcement postponing the return by a week to allow schools to implement health and safety precautions.

Western Cape was the only province that proceeded to reopen.

"It's a behaviour that demonstrates that they don't support a need to ensure that all children are treated equally. You cannot have a country where the privileged must continue to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

