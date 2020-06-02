South Africa: Ten Lessons for Youth Month in This Time of Pandemic

opinion

To make it out of any crisis better than we were before, we need stamina. We need to reconcile ourselves with the long game. We are told that the effects of this pandemic will be with us for years to come.

Two years ago at this time, I wrote about what we can learn from the youth of 1976. This year the activism of 1976 is evoked at a time when we are facing a particularly dim year not only domestically but the world over. From my study of our storied history, and from my observations of life in the past couple of months, this is what I have learnt from the confines of my own home:

Unity cannot be invoked in a time of crisis, it is something that we have to consciously cultivate at all times, not just when it is convenient.

We all, as human beings invested in existing in a world that is just, equal, free and peaceful, need to align our daily actions and values with the vision of the world as we would like to see it. We need to ask ourselves daily whether our actions steer the world closer to the vision that...