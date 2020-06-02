South Africa: Minister Motshekga Could Have Avoided Confusion, Instead She Showed Disrespect

2 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has apologised for the last-minute announcement that schools would not reopen on Monday 1 June. She failed to justify her general disrespect.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was correct to err on the side of caution and postpone Monday's reopening of schools. Thousands of schools simply would not have been able to implement measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) hadn't arrived and many schools had inadequate or no water supplies or soap for students and staff to wash their hands. Facilities had not been sanitised.

In the days leading up to the planned reopening on 1 June, Motshekga said only schools that had implemented the required health and safety precautions would reopen, but many would have probably fallen through the cracks, reopened and risked the health of learners, staff and their communities.

The Department of Basic Education's announcement that the return would be delayed, however, was made on Sunday, only hours before more than a million learners were meant to report for class, after yet another postponed press briefing. It offered little clarity for concerned parents.

Motshekga appeared to show remorse on Monday during a press briefing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.