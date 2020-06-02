Sudan Peace Talks Resume With High Hopes

Khartoum / Juba — Peace talks between the Sudan's transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed opposition groups resumed via video link between Khartoum and South Sudanese capital of Juba today, following a short break during the Eid El Fitir holiday.

Ahmed Tugud, the chief SRF negotiator for the Darfur track, confirmed that the peace negotiations started with security arrangements today. He added that they were expecting that the mediation team would submit its proposal draft to both groups, the SRF led by El Hadi Idris and the SRF breakaway faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi.

Tugud further explained that the upcoming peace negotiation would be conducted through a video conference between Khartoum and Juba, in line with the socialdistancing protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"The negotiating parties are hoping to reach an agreement on security arrangements and other national related issues before the end of the coming week, and then move to the implementation process," he concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.