Sudan Peace Talks Resume With High Hopes

2 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Juba — Peace talks between the Sudan's transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed opposition groups resumed via video link between Khartoum and South Sudanese capital of Juba today, following a short break during the Eid El Fitir holiday.

Ahmed Tugud, the chief SRF negotiator for the Darfur track, confirmed that the peace negotiations started with security arrangements today. He added that they were expecting that the mediation team would submit its proposal draft to both groups, the SRF led by El Hadi Idris and the SRF breakaway faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi.

Tugud further explained that the upcoming peace negotiation would be conducted through a video conference between Khartoum and Juba, in line with the socialdistancing protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"The negotiating parties are hoping to reach an agreement on security arrangements and other national related issues before the end of the coming week, and then move to the implementation process," he concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.