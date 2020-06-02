Sudan Extends COVID-19 Lockdown

2 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Kassala / Sennar — The Sudanese government has extended the total lockdown precautionary measures for two weeks as of Wednesday. On Monday, Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 147 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, 99 recovery cases, and 12 deaths, which brings the official total number in the country to 5,173 cases, including 298 deaths and 1,522 recovered cases.

On Monday, the Security and Defence Council decided to extend the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the global pandemic in the country until June 18.

Member of the Sovereign Council and Deputy Chairman of the High Committee for Health Emergencies, Siddig Tawir, confirmed that the existing precautionary measures would continue for more two weeks throughout the country.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health decided to invalidate the usage of the hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19. The Ministry's decision based on the World Health Organisation's decision to suspend all clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

The Health Ministry is conducting a survey in the area of Khartoum regarding Covid-19 to find out more effective measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

In Kassala, the Ministry of Health reported eight Covid-19 cases, which brings the total number of cases to 48 in the city.

In Sennar state, Doctor Bahaeldin Hamza reported that a family of a deceased suspected of Covid-19 forcefully entered the hospital and took the body before medical check-up could take place. They also threatened doctors and health workers.

In a statement on Monday, the local health authority described the incident as a serious wrongful act. The statement urged the authorities to investigate the incident and to take strict measures to protect health workers and the sanctity of health services and professionals. Hamza confirmed that the family members were not apprehended yet.

The Womens Cooperative Union

In a statement, the Womens Cooperative Union complained about the inability of the High Committee for Health Emergencies and the Ministry of Development Social Welfare to provide assistance to working women during the precautionary lockdown measures.

In the statement, the Union explained that about two months ago, they have submitted a list of 12,000 women working in small business including tea and food sellers.

The statement added that the Union in cooperation with the Ministry of Development Social Welfare carried out an assessment on 10 most affected areas by the curfew to determine the target groups that need assistance.

