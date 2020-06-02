Malawi: Task Force Recommends Safe Re-Opening of Malawi Schools

The National Planning Taskforce on the Possible Re-opening of Schools, Colleges and Universities has recommended to the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus (Covid-19), that all schools, colleges and universities be re-opened on July 13, 2020.

Civil Society Education Coalition, Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe: Re-open schools

The Taskforce said in a statement signed by its chairperson Professor Lewis Dzimbiri of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources that it will provide specific details and conditions for the possible reopening of schools after it finalises its consultations.

In order to achieve its mandate effectively, the Taskforce said it has set up teams composed of representatives of private and public universities and colleges, primary and secondary schools, civil society organizations and development and Cooperating Partners with interest in education into three subcommittees as follows:

Logistics: This sub-committee is looking into operationalizing the tools and services to achieve safe return to schools.

Basic and Primary Education: This sub-committee was tasked to review and come up with detailed and comprehensive recommendations based on facts on how to achieve safe return to school for primary and secondary schools.

Higher Education: This sub-committee was tasked to review and come up with detailed and comprehensive recommendations based on facts on how to achieve safe return to school for institutions of higher learning - both public and private.

"The Taskforce further wishes to inform the general public and all stakeholders that it is working in a systematic and fact based way to ensure all its decision making is informed by the best of public health data and global best practices that ensure safe re-opening," reads the statement in part.

The Taskforce has since urged the public and all stakeholders to provide their input for the safe return to school.

Civil Society Education Coalition executive director Benedicto Kondowe, a member, argued that Standard Eight, Form Four, IGSCE and fourth year students in universities and colleges could go back to school.

