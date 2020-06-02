Malawi UK Military Community Exceed Target in COVID-19 Fundraiser for Ppes

2 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) have completed their 7,046 miles fundraising challenge and exceeded the target they set of raising £7,000 (K7 million) to procure personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers in the frontline fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some of the Malawi military community members in UK on the charity challenge

The charity challenge, that started on May 4 and and finished on Sunday, May 31, has managed to raise an extra £946 (over K900,000).

There were 132 enthusiastic participants, some of whom pledged miles and some did one-off, with some joining the challenge right in Malawi.

MUMCo chairperson, Sheila Banda Tobie -- who served in The Royal Artillery for 10 years -- said they plan to deliver the items soon after the forthcoming fresh presidential elections

"However, we are closely monitoring the COVID 19 situation there so that we can react if an immediate need arise warranting us to deviate from this plan," she said.

"We are currently in touch with the experts in Malawi, including the Society of Medical Doctors, who are reviewing the situation in COVID isolation centres.

"We are inclined to follow their science and recommendations on which centres to deliver the items."

She said they were very grateful of the overwhelming support they received from both the British public and fellow soldiers in the UK and also in Malawi.

"I appeal to all Malawians in the UK and across the world to still donate if they haven't done so already as the country needs us more than ever," she said.

