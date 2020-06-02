Malawi: Hrdc Asks UN to Remove Mutharika As Heforshe Ambassador

2 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked United Nations (UN) to remove President Peter Mutharika as an ambassador for HeForShe Global campaign for insulting remarks he made against former president Joyce Banda.

Trapence: UN Women should strip the role of Mutharika

The firebrand organization has also demanded that President Mutharika should apologise to Malawians, especially women and girls.

President Mutharika in an apparent response to her claims that he is a drunkard, attacked Banda at a rally in Goliath on Monday, saying she is a 'hule' [whore].

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence was blunt; saying President Mutharika's remarks on Monday represents a saddest day in the history of Malawi fight for women and girls right.

"We are condemning the speech in the strongest terms. It is a speech that has eroded every stride Malawi has made in promoting women and girls rights in the country," he said.

Trapence has since called on all political parties to adhere to issue-based campaign than insulting others on the podium.

Mutharika was appointed HeForShe Global Campaign Ambassador in 2015.

He For She is a solidarity campaign for gender equality initiated by UNWomen with a goal to engage men and boys as agents of change for the achievement of gender equality and women's rights by encouraging them to take action against inequalities faced by women and girls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.