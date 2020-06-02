Mozambique: 'Mozambique Will Never Be Divided', Warns Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Monday that Mozambique will never be divided to satisfy interests alien to the country.

Speaking in Maputo, at the launch of the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of Mozambican independence, that will be marked on 25 June, Nyusi stressed that "Mozambicans will never allow Mozambique to be divided to satisfy the interests of invaders of any origin and nature".

He was clearly referring to the terrorist attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, carried out by a jihadist group that is openly aligned with the international terrorist organisation calling itself "Islamic State" (also known as ISIS or Daesh).

He stressed that Mozambicans will also not tolerate "the repeated blackmail of war from groups of individuals manipulated to sustain the egos of internal and external elites". This appears to be a reference to the self-proclaimed "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo, which has carried out a string of lethal ambushes on the main roads in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala.

Nyusi praised the youth of the country, particularly those in the defence and security forces who are fighting against the jihadists in Cabo Delgado and against the Junta in the centre of the country.

"The people have these new heroes of the motherland in their hearts, and the government will do everything to dignify their commitment and sacrifice", he promised.

Nyusi urged all citizens to take a patriotic attitude, and accept their civic responsibilities to promote the national interest and the development of Mozambique.

"Readjusting our actions, faced with the current challenges, does not exempt us from the need to strengthen still further our national unity, and to defend unconditionally peace and development, rescuing them from terrorism in Cabo Delgado, from armed attacks in Manica and Sofala, and from our immediate enemy, the Covid-19 pandemic".

He evoked the figure of the first President of Frelimo, Eduardo Mondlane, assassinated by the Portuguese secret police, the PIDE, in 1969. On 20 June, Mondlane would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

From the work of Mondlane, said Nyusi. Mozambicans learn the importance of uniting to overcome all obstacles placed in the way building a strong nation. "When we are united, we will be stronger and invincible", he claimed.

This month also marks the 60th anniversary of the Mueda massacre, when, on 16 June 1960, Portuguese gunned down unarmed protesters calling for independence, in the northern town of Mueda.

Such events were part of the history of the Mozambican people, and the anniversaries should serve as moments to reflect upon the path Mozambique should follow to guarantee its development.

Nyusi concluded with an appeal for all citizens to observe the emergency measures imposed by the government.

"We shall be demanding with ourselves", he said. "We shall love ourselves and love our neighbours, we shall guarantee the future of the children who are the guarantee of the future of this nation, by carrying out, with the greatest responsibility, the preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic".