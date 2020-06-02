Mozambique: Five More Patients Recover From COVID-19

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said on Monday that a further five people have fully recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking in Maputo, at the Health Ministry's daily press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, Marlene said that the five new recoveries were four men and a woman. They are all Mozambican citizens over the age of 15, and live in Maputo city and province.

All five had remained in home isolation, until they were no longer infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. They bring to 97 the number of Covid-19 patients who have made a full recovery.

Marlene said that, in the previous 24 hours, the health authorities had tested 92 people for the coronavirus. 25 of the samples tested were from Zambezi and a further 25 were from Sofala, both in the centre of the country. 39 were from Maputo province, and three from Maputo city.

All 92 samples tested negative. Thus the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mozambique remains 254.

One Covid-19 patient remains hospitalised, in the southern province of Inhambane, said Marlene, but she is in "good clinical condition". The patient who had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cabo Delgado has now been discharged.

As of Monday, Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics were: 254 confirmed cases, of whom 97 have made a full recovery, and 154 are considered active cases. Three Covid-19 patients have died, two from the disease itself, and a third from other, unrelated pathologies.

Asked why so few tests were reported on Monday, the deputy director of the National Health Institute (INS), Eduardo Samo Gudo, said the number of tests that can be conducted at the INS laboratory in Marracuene, just outside Maputo, depends heavily on flights from the provinces. If there are no flights from the northern provinces (Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula), the INS will have no samples from these provinces to test.

Marlene confirmed that this week a team of 60 Cuban doctors is expected to arrive in Mozambique to assist in the fight against Covid-19. Some of these doctors are already familiar with Mozambique, since they worked last year in the provinces hit by cyclones Idai and Kenneth.