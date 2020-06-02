Tanzania: Four People Held Over Abduction, Robbery

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Juma in Babati

THE Police Force in Manyara Region are holding four people for purportedly abducting Ms Ruminsia Flana (55), who is a businesswoman and a villager from Gendi Kuu.

The woman is said to have been abducted while driving her car - Toyota Hilux Double Cabin - as she was returning home. Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Paul Kasabago said Ms Flana was approached by the suspected abductors, who opened a front door and took her from the steering.

RPC Kasabago said the suspects then put her at the rear seat, one of them driving towards Galapo Village in Babati District. As they reached at a place called Safina just before entering Galapo, the RPC continued, they took a narrow path.

"The strategy used was that one of the four suspects lied on the road so that when the woman arrived at the place she stopped and immediately they forced themselves to open the door and get in," he said.

The RPC said the alleged abductors stopped the vehicle and started searching the woman. "They found her with 60,000/- but they pressed to be given 5m/- if they were to release her. The woman then called her son Fidelis Mamba, asking him to get her 2m/-, which he had home and sent to her via her mobile phone.

The abductors then transferred the money to a mobile phone owned by one of them, Bashiru Athumani, but they took her mobile phones and made off with them, leaving her at a certain point on the path they had taken. She went to report the matter to a police station and search started immediately and six people were caught with the mobile phones and 1,080,592/- cash.

Those linked to the abduction and thefts are Gerald Jacob Paul (32), Japharry Maulid (28), Bashiru Athumani (29) and Philemin Swai.

In another incident, two miners have died while they were in a mine in Mirerani - Plot D, Maipo Division, in Simanjiro District. The RPC said the mine was owned by Mr Maningoo Munga Laizer with registration number PML003201NZ.

Those who lost their lives are Rasuli Shabani (39) - a resident of Songambele and Adam Selemani Hanai (32) who resides at Kazamoyo in the same district. Other six miners were injured.

