Tanzania: 20 Suspects Held Over Chopping Off People's Private Parts

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

THE police in Katavi Region are holding 20 suspects for allegedly involving themselves in chopping off people's private parts.

Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC) Juma Homera confirmed that the suspects were accused of chopping off people's private parts using machetes and other sharp objects.

The police have also seized 240 litres of illicit brew during a special operation mounted in the region.

He was speaking during the handover of a motorcycle worth 2.5m/- to Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga donated by the RC.

The motorcycle has been donated to boost security operations in the area.

The RPC said the police would continue hunting for criminals in the region and asked residents to continue cooperating with the Police Force.

