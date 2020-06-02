Tanzania: Jk Urges Yanga to Involve Members in Transformation Processes

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

FORMER President Jakaya Kikwete has urged Young Africans leadership to fully engage their members in all the steps they will be making towards reaching the club's transformation goals.

He said this over the weekend in Dar es Salaam when he presided over the contract signing ceremony involving the club, GSM and LaLiga consultant which will see the latter helping the club on the right path they should move to embrace transformation.

On the hand, Yanga named Spanish giants Sevilla as a club they will be partnering with throughout the transformation journey which will see the two sides exchanging expertise on football management.

"I understand that this is not the first time for Yanga to try to transform the club as two attempts in the past failed and this happens to be the third trial if I am not mistaken.

"From what I have seen so far, I believe that this time, the system will succeed because the committee which has been formed to navigate the whole process is aware about the problems facing the club and want to find long lasting solution to them." Kikwete said.

He added that he was impressed to hear that soon, all Yanga branch leaders across the country will be invited to come to the city for a seminar on how the whole project will unfold and thereafter, when they return back to their branches, they should inform the members they lead.

"Sometimes, you may come up with a good plan but if you fail to present it well, others will oppose it from being implemented and I think the past attempts were not successful because of failure to engage well members and let them know in details of what you want to accomplish," narrated Kikwete.

On his part, Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla said final decisions concerning the transformation procedures will be made by the club and not LaLiga as many people think.

"LaLiga are there to give us the right way to follow but not necessarily to make decisions on our behalf. Our goal is to help Yanga stand by itself as such, we will always work in cooperation with members of the club to reach our target," he said.

Again, Msolla disclosed that if Yanga manage to register about one million members and let each pay 1,000/-per month, they will be able to generate 1bn/-every month which he said will be enough to run the club without seeking financial help from sponsors.

In the same token, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), president Wallace Karia lauded Yanga for the big step they have taken towards ascending at the peak of transformation.

"What Yanga has done is to open channels for other clubs in the country to follow since the success of the club is also the success of the nation as no national team can be strong if clubs are not competitive enough.

"From next season, we will fully enforce club licensing such that teams which will lack the requirements of club licensing will be deprived license to trade in the league," he said.

Also, in his address, GSM Investment Director Hersi Said reiterated that their ambition is to push Yanga to a point where they will be able to remain strong financially.

"If this transformation process succeeds, Yanga will never slump again economically as they will be able to get players and coaches they want by using their own money," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.