Tanzania: Pccb Holds Former Msd Boss Over Abuse of Power

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding former Medical Store Department (MSD), Executive Director Laurian Bwanakunu for allegedly abuse of power and causing loss to the government.

A press statement issued today (Tuesday) by the anti-corruption watchdog said that acting Logistics Director at MSD, Mr Byekwaso Tabura has also been arrested with similar allegations.

The dual have been remanded at PCCB's offices in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, pending for a thorough investigation, the statement signed by PCCB's Public Relations Officer Doreen Kapwani added.

"Both are facing abuse of power and, subsequently, causing loss to the government contrary to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11 of 2007," the statement added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.