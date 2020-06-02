Tanzania: Pccb Holds Former Msd Boss Over Abuse of Power

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding former Medical Store Department (MSD), Executive Director Laurian Bwanakunu for allegedly abuse of power and causing loss to the government.

A press statement issued today (Tuesday) by the anti-corruption watchdog said that acting Logistics Director at MSD, Mr Byekwaso Tabura has also been arrested with similar allegations.

The dual have been remanded at PCCB's offices in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, pending for a thorough investigation, the statement signed by PCCB's Public Relations Officer Doreen Kapwani added.

"Both are facing abuse of power and, subsequently, causing loss to the government contrary to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11 of 2007," the statement added.