Tanzania: CCM Unveils Digital Tactics for Tracking Corrupt Aspirants

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

THE ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has announced two numbers that will be used by public to report corrupt councilor and Member of parliament post aspirants ahead of 2020 General Election.

Speaking to reporters today (Tuesday) at the party's Lumumba Offices in Dar es Salaam, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole said, election process within the ruling party will start immediately after dissolution of the Parliament.

He said, while National Election Commission (NEC) and CCM are yet to release the election schedule, it is null and void for any party's members to begin 'unofficial' campaign.

Thus, the Secretary said that those who go against the order by introducing themselves or corrupt other members will recorded and video or voice clips can be sent secretly through WhatsApp number 0745260364 or short code 15406.

He said that if someone is intending to send such materials should consider two aspects namely; corruption and evidences.

Mr Polepole said the information generated will be compared with similar materials from other sources to give the party enough room for making a righteous decision.

Since the party has the best system of internal election in Africa, he added, CCM members are advised to adhere to party's constitution or face discipline measures.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.