Tanzania: CCM Unveils Digital Tactics for Tracking Corrupt Aspirants

THE ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has announced two numbers that will be used by public to report corrupt councilor and Member of parliament post aspirants ahead of 2020 General Election.

Speaking to reporters today (Tuesday) at the party's Lumumba Offices in Dar es Salaam, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole said, election process within the ruling party will start immediately after dissolution of the Parliament.

He said, while National Election Commission (NEC) and CCM are yet to release the election schedule, it is null and void for any party's members to begin 'unofficial' campaign.

Thus, the Secretary said that those who go against the order by introducing themselves or corrupt other members will recorded and video or voice clips can be sent secretly through WhatsApp number 0745260364 or short code 15406.

He said that if someone is intending to send such materials should consider two aspects namely; corruption and evidences.

Mr Polepole said the information generated will be compared with similar materials from other sources to give the party enough room for making a righteous decision.

Since the party has the best system of internal election in Africa, he added, CCM members are advised to adhere to party's constitution or face discipline measures.