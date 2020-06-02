Sudan: Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Takes Oath As Minister of Defence

Khartoum — Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin was sworn in Tuesday before the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, as the new Minister of Defence.

Present at the oath-taking ceremony were the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the Chief Justice, Neimat Mohamed Abdalla, and the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.

In a statement to the press after taking oath, the Minister of Defence said that he work in support and assistance to the brothers in the Council of Ministers by every effort, diligence, loyalty and honesty, inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the glorious December Revolution and the patience of the patriotic people to achieve the goals of the constitutional document, the transitional period and the revolution.

It is to be recalled that Maj. Gen. Yassin was appointed to replace the former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, who passed away in Juba, South Sudan State, on March 25, 2020 when he was among the government delegation negotiating in the Juba platform as head of the security arrangements file.