Sudan: Canada Announces Its Intention to Establish Fund for Support to Development in Sudan

Khartoum — Canada has announced its intention to establish a fund to support development projects in Sudan in the current year 2020, as a positive step in the history of relations between the two countries.

The Canadian International Development Minister, Carina Gould, affirmed in phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Asma Mohamed Abdalla, the full solidarity of Canada with Sudan government and its continuous support to Sudan in combating the coronavirus.

She referred to Canada's assignment of 19 million dollars as humanitarian aid to Sudan for the year 2020, with a considerable increase than that in the past year.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the Canadian government for the support it extended to Sudan in combating coronavirus and referred to the debilitating health situation and the negative social and economic impacts caused by the coronavirus, asking for more support from the Canadian party to overcome these negative effects.

Asma also thanked the Canadian minister for the phone call and assured the keenness of Sudan to consolidate its cooperation with Canada in the economic field and to benefit from its rich capabilities and expertise.

She affirmed Sudan keenness to move fully from the humanitarian support to the implementation of development projects that serve both parties.