Somalia: Two Somaliland Ministers Test Positive for COVID-19

2 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The investment minister of the northern breakaway region of Somaliland, Mohamed Ahmed Ahmed Awad said he tested positive for Coronavirus and went in self-isolation.

Sources in Hargeisa confirmed that a second minister has contracted the virus with reports that their condition has so far been stable and is under self-quarantine.

Somaliland which announced unilateral independence in 1991 recorded 26 new cases of Coronavirus after over 100 samples were being tested in the last 48 hours.

The region has 358 positive cases since March while the death toll stands at 22.

