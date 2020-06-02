Somalia Evacuates Citizens From Uganda Amid Coronavirus Fears

2 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia evacuated 84 of its citizens early on Monday from Uganda where it has suspended international flights due to the novel coronavirus.

The Somali nationals were repatriated by the Federal Government of Somalia as part of the COVID-19 response plan instructed by President Farmajo.

In conjunction with Saudi Arabia, the horn of the Africa nation evacuated more Somalis who stranded in the Gulf nation since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The latest flight comes hours after the government brought back 132 nationals from KSA.

The Somali government is working together with several countries in the world to ensure all Somalis who wish to return home get the chance.

