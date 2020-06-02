Angola: Over 1,000 Children Subjected to Violence This Year

2 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 1, 427 children were exposed to violence in Angola from January to May 15 of this year, said Monday the minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Faustina Alves.

Quoting the data released by National Children's Institute (INAC), the minister said the numbers include denial of paternity (677 cases), child labour and exploitation (299) and the child custody dispute (155), said the minister.

Faustina Alves was speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between INAC and the Integrated Public Security Center (CISP), stressing that, of this number, 782 are male and the remaining (645) female.

The minister, who signed the memorandum with counterpart of Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, said that INAC plans to launch from the next 16th the reception line for reporting cases of violence against children, called "SOS-Child".

SOS-Criança will answer for the number 15015, countrywide and will be free, with characteristics of anonymity and confidentiality.

Initially, CISP will receive the complaints on weekends and out of normal business hours, clarified.

The world marks the children day on June 1st.

The date is aimed to recognise that all children, regardless of race, colour, religion, social origin and country of origin.

