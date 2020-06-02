Angola Highlights Actions for Children

2 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Several actions on challenges in favour of children took place Monday in various provinces of the country to mark June 1st - International Children Day.

Stressing the importance of the date, the provincial director of the National Child Institute (INAC) in southern Cunene province, Hélder dos Santos, referred to

the launch of 11 commitments of child.

Angola adopted the 11 commitment in 2007 in order to ensure the child survival, food security and nutrition, birth registration, early childhood education, primary education and vocational training, Youth Justice, HIV / AIDS, violence against children, social protection and family skills.

Speaking to Angop, Hélder dos Santos spoke of the need of the parents and guardians to monitor the education of minors.

In Lunda Sul, the provincial government stressed the reopening of pediatric services at the Central Hospital of Saurimo and the rehabilitation of several schools, as relevant actions for the benefit of children in the region.

While, the governor of Cuando Cubango, Júlio Bessa, urged parents and guardians to denounce acts that harm the rights of the child.

The Governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, encouraged families to act as peacemakers and to redouble their efforts to combat violence against minors.

In turn, the Provincial Government of Benguela reinforced its commitment to protect and promote the rights of the child, so that they can learn and grow in a healthy environment, enhancing their development.

