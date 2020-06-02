Nigeria: Buhari to Adesina - Nigeria 'Ll Stand Strongly Behind You

2 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

... .Allegations against me trumped-up, AfDB President

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured the President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina that Nigeria and himself are solidly behind him in his bid to get re-elected.

President Buhari gave the assurance when he hosted Dr. Adesina who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, "In 2015, when you were to be elected for the first term, I wrote to all African leaders, recommending you for the position.

"I didn't say because you were a People's Democratic Party (PDP) Minister, and I belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), so I would withhold my support. I'll remain consistent with you, because no one has faulted the step I took on behalf of Nigeria."

The President pledged that Nigeria would work with all other leaders and stakeholders in AfDB to ensure that Dr Adesina was elected for a second term built on the record of his achievements during his first term.

The African Union had already endorsed the incumbent AfDB President as sole candidate for the continent, but some other stakeholders are trying to ensure that Dr Adesina is re-investigated on some allegations, and rendered ineligible to run.

Giving a background to what was happening in the bank, Dr Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister for Agriculture, said the 16 allegations raised against him were trumped up, "and without facts, evidence, and documents, as required by the rules and regulations of the bank."

He added that the Ethics Committee of the bank cleared him of all the allegations, and calls for fresh investigation by the United States of America, were against the rules.

He said, "My defense ran into 250 pages, and not a single line was faulted or questioned. The law says that report of the Ethics Committee should be transmitted to the Chairman of Governors of the bank.

"It was done, and the governors upheld the recommendations. That was the end of the matter, according to the rules. It was only if I was culpable that a fresh investigation could be launched. I was exonerated, and any other investigation would amount to bending the rules of the bank, to arrive at a predetermined conclusion."

He said that the motive was to soil his name, and that of the bank, adding that he was proud to be Nigerian, and thanked President Buhari for his unflinching support.

"You helped me to get elected in the first place, and you have supported me robustly all along, and the African Union unanimously endorsed my re-election" he declared.

While commiserating with President Buhari on the death of the former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Dr Adesina described Professor Ibrahim Gambari, new Chief of Staff as "a man of integrity, and of global standing."

