Guinea: Plan International produces and delivers 27,000 free face masks in Guinea

Plan International
Plan International produces and delivers 27,000 free face masks in Guinea
2 June 2020
Plan International (Woking)

“When our country registered its first case of coronavirus, we asked ourselves the question, what can we do to contribute to our community?” says Kandass, head of a counselling and guidance centre for young people in Guinea’s coastal zone.

The Guinea government has taken strict measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions, installing hand-washing devices and enacting a nightly curfew. On 18 April, the wearing of face masks became compulsory in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

As the demand for masks spiked, prices rose and they became increasingly hard to fine – for people from poor communities, it was impossible to find any they could afford at all.

“That's when we contacted by Plan International to help in the manufacture of multi-purpose masks that could be used by all members of society, from children and adults alike. This was a way we could help the community protect itself against this pandemic,” explains Kandass.

Plan International supports the centre which provides vocational training to girls and young women to help them into work. One of the courses offered is tailoring, so the young seamstresses were call on to undertake a life-saving mission and start producing face masks.

Nearly 27,000 re-usable face masks will be produced and distributed free of charge to people in the coastal zone. The sewing project is an unprecedented task for the young apprentices says Kandass, who explains how the production line has been put into place in record time.

“To facilitate this production, the centre reorganised itself to put in place the measures needed to avoid contamination. We have a total of 25 girls in this centre, given the number, we divided the group into two. The first group comes in the morning from 8am to 1pm and the second group from 1pm to 5:30pm.”

The size and poor ventilation of the centre wasn’t ideal, so Kandass made a request to the local authorities. “We were in our centre, but since the announcement of the barrier measures, we asked the prefecture for a bigger room and our request was heard. Now we have moved to this cultural hall which is well ventilated and very adequate for our girls.”

Once made, the face masks are handed over to a local development committee which is one of Plan International’s working partners. They are responsible for distributing the masks free of charge to vulnerable families and providing training to ensure sure they are used correctly.

Kandass also wants to get involved in the raising awareness in her community, and hopes that once the order is completed, she will be able to lead an awareness raising team who will go door-to-door to teach residents how to use the masks properly.

“After this stage of production, we will go to the field for awareness sessions especially on the wearing of masks, because we have noticed that many people still do not know how to wear them correctly. We will also go to families who do not have access to television and radio to explain to them the way this virus spreads and involve the children who can sometimes be forgotten.”

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Plan International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Plan International

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.