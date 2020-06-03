Nigeria Is Finished If Governors Take Over COVID-19 Battle - NMA

2 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Nigerian Medical Association says Nigeria will be finished if state governors are allowed to take over the COVID-19 battle in the country.

NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, said this on Monday during an interview on Sunrise Daily programme of Channels Television monitored by our reporter.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should not devolve such powers to the state governments "because apart from Lagos and maybe one or two other states, the commitment is, to say the least, very disappointing.

"I can say that because I'm a clinician myself.

"I believe that the president should please not devolve those powers.

"This is an emergency.

"Coordination is very important and the coordination should be central, should be from a point because once you do that, Nigerians will be finished.

"And we pray that he doesn't do that."

He urged the Federal government to set up a research team to regularly evaluate the country's response to COVID-19.

He said doing so was important to enable the country to ascertain what was working or not, making the necessary impact in its COVID -19 response.

He said it was also important to include a research team in the composition of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19.

He said: "As a researcher, I think we should have a strong research team to be part of PTF.

"I'm not aware that the PTF has a research team and we must evaluate and monitor what we do.

"We need a research team that'll monitor regularly what we're doing otherwise, we will be groping in the dark.

"The response must be evaluated by the research team.

"If you say we should wear a face mask, what is the percentage of Nigerians wearing masks in Abuja?

"You say social distancing, that is completely out.

"We don't have social distancing as far as I'm concerned."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.