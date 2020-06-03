Nigeria: Govt Launches Licensing Round for Marginal Oilfields

2 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

The federal government has launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in nearly 20 years, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said.

Marginal fields are oil blocks that are typically developed by indigenous companies.

The new licensing round is the first marginal field round since 2002/ 2003.

"A total of 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains are on offer," the DPR said in a statement posted on its Twitter feed.

The federal government revoked the existing licenses on the fields so that they could be put into the new licencing round.

Reuters reported that the licensing round was announced even though judges in Lagos State have blocked Nigeria's efforts to revoke two existing oilfield licences.

The Ororo field, OML 95, and the Dawes Island Marginal Oil Field, formerly called OML 54, were among 11 licences revoked by the Department of Petroleum Resources in April. All 11 were set to be included in the marginal field licensing round.

Two different judges in Lagos granted decisions on May 27 that halt the inclusion of the two fields in any licensing round, the court documents seen by Reuters showed.

The DPR said it could not comment on a matter that was ongoing before the court. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources did not immediately comment on the rulings.

Owena Oil and Gas Ltd, said in its lawsuit that the DPR revoked its OML 95 licence "without recourse to the plaintiff," court documents seen by Reuters showed. Eurafric Energy Ltd. challenged the revocation of Dawes Island and said it had spent money developing the asset, the court documents showed.

Owena Oil and Eurafric Energy were not immediately reachable for comment.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.