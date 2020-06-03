Rwanda Records Second COVID-19 Death

A second person has succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Rwanda three days after the country recorded its first coronavirus fatality.

The Ministry of Health said in a nightly Covid-19 update on Tuesday, June 2, that the latest victim was a 24 year-old policewoman who was serving abroad and had been repatriated in critical condition.

"She fell ill with Covid-19 and was repatriated home in critical condition for intensive care," it said in a brief statement released late Tuesday.

Authorities did not offer details of the peacekeeping mission which she served.

The first case was a 65-year-old truck whom the ministry said had returned to Rwanda, in critical condition, from a neighbouring country where he was residing.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the health ministry confirmed seven new positive Covid-19 cases and seven recoveries.

The new cases, drawn from 957 sample tests conducted on Tuesday, took the national tally to 384 - of whom 269 have since recovered.

Rwanda has carried out a total of 70,108 Covid-19 tests since it reported its first case back in March.