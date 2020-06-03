Rwanda: Govt Okays Inter-Provincial Travel, Taxi-Moto Operations

An extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, June 2, approved the resumption of inter-provincial travel and passenger taxi-moto services except in Rusizi and Rubavu districts.

The resolutions that take immediate effect, follow a recent assessment of the Covid-19 prevalence in the country, which revealed that Rusizi - which borders DR Congo- had community Covid-19 cases.

In the past two days, the district recorded at least 12 cases that, according to the Ministry of Health, involved cross-border traders, truck-drivers and a motorcyclist who transported goods.

Rubavu also borders DR Congo.

Statement on Cabinet Resolutions of 02/06/2020 pic.twitter.com/FINDt4m4gS

- Office of the PM | Rwanda (@PrimatureRwanda) June 2, 2020

As a result, the confirmed community cases had triggered the postponement of the earlier anticipated resumption of upcountry travel and use of the taxi-moto services, which had earlier been slated to resume on June 1.

These services have been on suspension since March 21.

"Public and private transport between provinces shall resume except movement to and from Rusizi and Rubavu district," reads parts of the statement published by the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, June 3.

It adds that "Motos are permitted to carry passengers except in or out of Rusizi and Rubavu districts."

According to the statement, public transport within the two districts is also restricted and only cargo transporting vehicles either transiting or destined for the two districts would be allowed to continue operating.

All latest measures will be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment, according to the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Among other Covid-19 directives that remained in place include the curfew that starts from 9pm through 5am.

Employers were also asked to maintain the strategies in place to ensure social distancing in places of work, by maintaining essential staff in the workplaces while others can continue working from home.

Other measures announced by the Prime Minister include continued mass testing and urging all traders to accept digital payments as an alternative form of payment.

Citizens are also advised to continue the discipline of regularly washing hands, practicing self-distancing, wearing face masks while in public and embracing cashless payments among others.

Rwanda so far has a total of 384 confirmed Covid-19 cases- of whom 269 have since recovered.

The country has carried out a total of 70,108 Covid-19 tests since it reported its first case back in March.

Rwanda has also recorded two fatalities so far, the latest victim being a 24 year-old policewoman who was serving abroad and had been repatriated in critical condition.

Her death was confirmed by the health ministry on Tuesday