Nigeria: 2020 Budget - Senate Pegs Oil Price Benchmark At $28 Per Barrel

Pixabay
(File photo)
2 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The Senate on Tuesday put the benchmark price for crude oil in the 2020 budget at $28 per barrel.

The Senate also reduced the targeted daily oil production from 1.94 million as initially proposed to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The red chamber also passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) projections, upon which the revised 2020 budget would be based.

These approvals were made after the chairman, Senate finance committee, Solomon Olamilekan (APC, Lagos), presented a report on the revised medium-term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper.

The federal government had in May cut down the 2020 budget, proposing a new one of about N10.3 trillion as against the N10.6 trillion initially passed by the National Assembly last year.

This was as a result of the gloomy global economic realities caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as shrinking oil earnings caused by subsequent fall in oil prices.

"This is because, as we cut down the size of the budget," finance minister Zainab Ahmed said, "we also have to bring in new expenditure previously not budgeted, to enable us adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."

As a recourse, Ms Ahmed said the federal government would be seeking loans to fund the 2020 budget.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have approved the borrowing plan of N850 billion by the federal government from local fronts.

The House of Representatives also approved the $22.7 billion loan request of the President on Tuesday, three months after the Senate did the same.

Another loan request is before the two chambers for approval.

Ms Ahmed said the plan to borrow from foreign sources for 2020 "are all concessionary loans from the IMF which has already been approved and has crystallised, from the World Bank, Islamic Development as well as Afro EXZIM bank."

"The borrowing, the multilateral loans drawdown coming from special accounts and coming from the privatisation will fund the fiscal deficit of N5.34 trillion that we have in the proposed amendment of the 2020 budget," she added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.