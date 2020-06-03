Rwanda: Volleyball - Top Clubs in Race to Sign Setter Mahoro

Rwanda international and UTB setter Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana is a hot property in domestic volleyball with top clubs racing to secure his signature at the end of the 2019-20 season.

His current contract with the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) expires in September and it is likely that it will be extended on short-term deal until end of the season due to the long suspension of the league due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) confirmed last month that the championship will resume in September, six months after it was halted in March to curb the spread of the virus.

While it is certain that UTB will put up a fight to keep the country's top setter, Times Sport has learned that reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and former champions Gisagara have also expressed interest in signing Mahoro.

In an interview with this publication, Mahoro confirmed that a number of teams have approached with different offers but he will not commit to any until his UTB contract ends.

"I have not promised anything to any of the teams [chasing me], I still have a contract with UTB and I intend to see it through," said Mahoro, who joined UTB in September 2018.

"UTB gave me the necessary exposure to compete at elite level. I would love to reward the club with the league title this season, regardless of what the future holds."

Asked about his fitness status, Mahoro emphasised that he was in 'good shape' and trained daily at home since the lockdown was announced in March.

Mahoro, who made his senior international debut for Rwanda in 2014, was named as the best setter of the CAVB Africa Zone V Club Championship held in Kigali last year.

He previously played for GSO Butare and now-defunct Rayon Sports in the national volleyball league.

The 26-year old also featured for Ural Federal University while he pursued his tertiary education in Russia from 2014 to 2018.