Rwanda: Musabyimana Thrilled for Re-Appointment Among CAF Commissioners

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named three Rwandans among members of its 14 commissions, positions they will serve till 2021.

The trio includes former vice-president of the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa), Celestin Musabyimana, who is part of the commission of organizing the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - the biggest football tournament on the continent.

He will be serving his second three-year term on the commission.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, June 2, Musabyimana underscored that being trusted as a CAF commissioner again is largely thanks to Rwanda's good governance.

"I am delighted for the renewed trust to represent my country in serving African football. Equally, I am happy for the Rwandan colleagues who were also appointed in other commissions. These are fruits of Rwanda's commendable leadership," he said.

Former Ferwafa's Secretary-General, Tharcille Latifah Uwamahoro, has also kept her position as a member of the women's football commission, while Jean-Damascene Sekamana - the current Ferwafa president - replaced his predecessor Vincent 'Degaule' Nzamwita on the commission in charge of organising the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The three Rwandans will be working with officials from other countries to execute CAF's mandate of running and regulating continental, national, and club competitions across the continent.