Kenya Launches Virtual Safari Campaign

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala has officially launched a virtual Safari live stream campaign to showcase game safaris in some of the parks and reserves across the country.

The six-week expedition across the country will be part of the ongoing #MagicAwaits campaign led by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) that is aimed at ensuring that the world and travelers remain connected to destination Kenya even during the current Covid-19 lockdown period when there is restricted movement globally.

Speaking while launching the virtual Safari at Nairobi National Park, CS Balala noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught players in different sectors to be more innovative to keep their businesses afloat during these difficult moments.

"Our international tourism business is completely cut off and we have to still share destination memories with travelers and that is why we are unveiling a virtual tour safari to connect visitors with the destination", said the CS.

Kenya's safari, he pointed out, has been named the best in the world adding that the sector will endeavor to liven up this brand positioning by ensuring that the country remains top of mind among visitors and investors alike.

"This venture which begins here at the Nairobi National Park will allow us to document our diverse wildlife in the National Parks and game reserves, thrilling adventures, beautiful lodges and unique cultures and conservation projects that Kenya has become world famous for. We shall be live streaming and sharing this content every week to bring Kenya to Kenyans and to the world at large" said the CS.

With travelers now confined to their respective homes due to the Covid-19 crisis, demand for indoor activities and exploration is on the rise. Countries and tourism organizations are coming up with online tours of their offerings, experiences, and properties so that the quest for discovery remains unhindered, shifting only from the physical to the virtual.