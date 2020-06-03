Namibia: Fewer Assaults During Lockdown - Ndeitunga

INSPECTOR general Sebastian Ndeitunga yesterday said crime rates have reduced significantly judging by reports 68 days before and during the Covid-19 state of emergency.

He was speaking at a press conference held yesterday in Windhoek at the police headquarters. Ndeitunga said the reduction in crime is attributed to more visibility of the members of the security clusters during the state of emergency.

"During the 68 days before the state of emergency, 1 639 serious crimes were recorded nationally. This tally dropped to 1 369 during the state of emergency, accounting for a 16,5 % reduction in serious crimes," said Ndeitunga.

According to him, the regions that recorded an increase in serious crimes such as fraud, stock theft, possession of/dealing in drugs and break-ins at business places include Erongo, //Kharas, Oshikoto and Zambezi.

Prior to the lockdown, the biggest crime people reported is assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, which stood at 503 reported cases and 99 arrests, he said.

However, Ndeitunga said this figure reduced drastically with only 266 cases reported and 65 arrests.

Namibia started stage 1 on 28 March and it lasted until 4 May.

"During stage 1, the most violated regulation was the one related to the prohibition of the sale of alcohol, for which 734 suspects were fined. [...] With regards to stage 2, the most violated regulation is still the prohibition of alcohol, with 374 suspects fined till 29 May 2020," said Ndeitunga.