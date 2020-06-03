Namibia: Telecom's Legal Services Head Cleared

TELECOM Namibia's head of legal services, Jinah Buys, has been found not guilty on all charges relating to breach of contract during a disciplinary hearing.

Chairperson of the hearing Unanisa Hengari ordered Buys' suspension of about two years to be lifted as of 18 May.

Buys faced charges of breach of trust for failing to disclose information to the parastatal's board of directors regarding a fake contract of N$12 million.

She also faced an alternative charge of gross negligence.

The charges relate to a fraudulent printer lease extension agreement that Telecom Namibia and Canocopy (Pty) signed on 6 March 2016.

It bears the signatures of former Canocopy owner Mark Barnard and Telecom's former chief financial officer Robert Offner. Investigations reveal that Telecom has been overcharged in respect to the bogus contract with a total amount of N$1,1 million for the period from 23 April to 23 June 2017.

Disciplinary records seen by The Namibian stated star witness Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Telecom's board chair, testified Buys had failed in her duty to inform the board pertaining to developments of the controversial contact.

She argued this exposed the parastatal to financial and/or reputational risk, and hindered the board from performing its corporate governance obligations within a reasonable time.

Buys, Offner and Telecom's internal auditor Ben van der Merwe were suspended in October 2018 to pave way for an investigation into the fake contract following an expose by The Namibian that year.

Simeon-Kurtz testified in the disciplinary records that "The Namibian did us a huge favour to publish that article, although it had damaged our reputation - otherwise we would never have known".

In the meantime, both Offner and Van der Merwe had resigned as Telecom's chief financial officer and internal auditor, respectively.

Buys denied any wrongdoing during the disciplinary, and maintained she had informed then Telecom chief executive officer Theo Klein about the controversy surrounding the Canocopy contract. She argued her direct reporting line was to the chief executive officer in terms of her job description.

According to Buys, she made recommendations to Klein with respect to the Canocopy contract probe, including a forensic examination on the disputed signature of Offner on the Canocopy contract.

Buys' lawyer, Saima Nambinga, on Friday welcomed the outcome of the disciplinary hearing she described as "long and protracted". She said the hearing took many unexpected turns as her law firm was also required to bring an interim application before both the Labour Office and the Office of the Labour Commissioner to safeguard, maintain and protect its client's rights towards ensuring the continuation of a fair hearing of the disciplinary proceedings.

"We have believed in Jinah Buys' case. The facts, her resolve in seeing towards doing the right thing concerning the Canocopy case, her consent and tenacity have gone a long way to vindicate her," Nambinga said.

She said media reports on her client's suspension and her alleged implication in the Canocopy case unfairly left her to unjust public scrutiny.

According to Nambinga, Buy's suspension has been lifted, and she has resumed her duties at the parastatal.

Telecom acting chief executive officer Armando Perny declined to comment on the outcome of the hearing, but said the company would pronounce itself on the matter this week.