Angola: President Accredits Ambassadors of Portugal and Egypt

2 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state joao Loureço accredited Tuesday the new ambassadors of Portugal and Egypt.

In separate ceremonies, João Lourenço accredited the resident ambassadors of Portugal, Pedro Maria Santos Pessoa e Costa, and of Egypt Mohamed Safwat Ramadan Atta.

Speaking to the press, Ambassador Pedro Maria Santos Pessoa e Costa said that Portugal will continue to work with the Angolan authorities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, focusing on the political, commercial, economic and business sectors.

The diplomatic relationship between Angola and Portugal dates from March 1976, and has been deepened and consolidated with the signing of several legal instruments, to boost bilateral exchange. Portugal's new ambassador to Angola, graduated in law, has already performed the same functions in the United Kingdom and Costa Rica.

Portugal is one of Angola's main trading partners, with a strong presence of Portuguese companies in the construction, banking, food and beverage export sectors.

Angola is one of the main investors in Portugal, with activities ranging from energy to telecommunications and banking.

Also accredited this Tuesday, the new ambassador of Egypt did not make statements to the press.

Among the positions held by Mohamed Safwat Ramadan Atta, stress goes to first secretary in his country's embassies accredited in South Africa and Bolivia.

Angola and Egypt have vast reserves of hydrocarbons and water resources

