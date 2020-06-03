Botswana: WUC Addresses Water Shortage in Maun

Maun — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has repaired the major pipeline from Kunyere Well-field, which supplies Maun with potable water.

The corporation was forced to shut down Kunyere Maun transition line to pave way for maintenance over the weekend, following the pipe rupture and some areas in Maun experienced limited water supply while some were totally without water while maintenance was ongoing, but the corporation continued rationing the water.

WUC head of business centre in Maun, Mr Thabo Ndadi confirmed in an interview that the repair was successful and completed on time.

He said they worked tirelessly over the weekend to fix the pipeline, which supplied the village with 70 per cent of water while Shashe and Sexaxa boreholes produce 30 per cent of the water.

Mr Ndadi revealed that some areas would continue recovering at different times, adding that they anticipated full recovery in 48 hours, which may be delayed.

"Notably, most areas have had supply, but isolated cases remain with low pressure," he added.

It was not the first time the corporation experienced Kunyere pipe burst as the last time they repaired it was on February and he assured the public that this time around they did a better job whose results would be durable.

The problem, he said, was identified mid-April, but they could not attend to it due to the extreme social distancing period, eventhough they had realised that the pressure was low.

He however appreciated that the corporation made efforts to ensure the community had access to water to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Mr Ndadi noted that they ensured that some areas in Maun that were not in the water network had access to clean water by installing Jojo tanks in strategic areas and he appealed with residents to use the scarce water wisely while the corporation continues to restore the water supply.

In addition, he said the long awaited Maun Water and Sanitation Phase II Project would be the long term solution to Maun water challenges.

The project is envisaged to be completed in three years and is meant to improve access to potable water and sanitation services in Maun and its outlying satellite villages.

He acknowledged that the contractor was already on site even though the project was disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the project design was completed and currently at the design stage.

Another related challenge WUC was facing was bad terrain to Kunyere Well-field as Mr Ndadi highlighted that they used power boats to cross over the river to fuel the generators that pump the water.

Mr Ndadi said WUC had equipped four boreholes at Kunyere and efforts were underway to electrify all the boreholes to improve operational efficiency and even relocate the engines to the other side of the river to facilitate easy servicing.

Source : BOPA