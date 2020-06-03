South Sudan: Salva Kiir Sacks Presidential Affairs Minister

3 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

Juba — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Tuesday sacked a minister through presidential decree.

He let go of Minister of Presidential Affairs Mayiik Ayii Deng and replaced him with Nhial Deng Nhial.

Mr Nhial is a former minister of Foreign Affairs, who was relieved of his duties in 2019 ahead of the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. He had served in that position for more than a year.

Mr Nhial was replaced by Awut Deng Achuil--the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs--who had previously served in the Gender, Child and Social Welfare Ministry for a number of years.

Mr Nhial is currently a member of the ruling South Sudan Liberation Movement (SPLM).

In a separate decree, he also sacked Deputy Executive Director of Administration and Finance in the Office of the President, Gabriel Bol Deng, but did not name a replacement.

Last year, former Minister of Federal Affairs, Dr. Richard K. Mull, expressed concern over dismissal of constitutional post holders.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.