South Sudan: Salva Kiir Sacks Presidential Affairs Minister

Juba — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Tuesday sacked a minister through presidential decree.

He let go of Minister of Presidential Affairs Mayiik Ayii Deng and replaced him with Nhial Deng Nhial.

Mr Nhial is a former minister of Foreign Affairs, who was relieved of his duties in 2019 ahead of the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. He had served in that position for more than a year.

Mr Nhial was replaced by Awut Deng Achuil--the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs--who had previously served in the Gender, Child and Social Welfare Ministry for a number of years.

Mr Nhial is currently a member of the ruling South Sudan Liberation Movement (SPLM).

In a separate decree, he also sacked Deputy Executive Director of Administration and Finance in the Office of the President, Gabriel Bol Deng, but did not name a replacement.

Last year, former Minister of Federal Affairs, Dr. Richard K. Mull, expressed concern over dismissal of constitutional post holders.