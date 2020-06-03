Zimbabwe: New Dates for June Exams

3 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elliot Ziwira

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has set new dates for June examinations and extended the November 2020 candidate registration deadline despite calls by some unions to delay exams until adequate safety measures against Covid-19 are in place.

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje announced the new dates at a press conference in Harare yesterday.

The June 2020 examination period for Ordinary Level will run from June 30 to July 20, while the Advanced Level session will begin on June 30 and end on July 23.

The examinations were previously slated to run from June 29 to July 22.

"An extended registration period for the November 2020 session has been opened and will close on 25 June 2020," Prof Mwenje said.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) chief executive Dr Sifiso Ndlovu pointed out that holding the 2020 June examinations might not bring the envisioned results under the prevailing conditions.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president, Mr Obert Masaraure, said the June examinations should only be written when conditions are right.

