Zimbabwe: Minister Commends Support for Vulnerable Groups

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri has commended the support provided by corporates to the elderly and vulnerable groups in drought-prone areas of Rushinga District in Mashonaland Central Province.

Villagers received tonnes of food hampers from, Hamilton Insurance and five cellphones to co-ordinate human and wildlife mitigation efforts following the increase in elephant attacks in the district.

The cellphones will be distributed to key stakeholders in the district.

Minister Shiri, who was the guest of honour at the event, commended Hamilton Insurance, saying the selection of beneficiaries was not done along political, gender or religious lines.

"God sees the love and the assistance being given to his people who are struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.

"The food aid will boost food supply in families and I hope irresponsible people will not exchange the food with illicit beer. God will not be happy with such behaviour," he said.

Hamilton Insurance chief executive officer, Ms Joyce Chakuinga, said: "Some of the people in this area have their children in towns but now they cannot visit their parents because of the lockdown and their needs are dire.

"We took it upon ourselves to lend a helping hand to the community. We appeal to other corporates to identify some communities they can assist. It is beautiful to see smiling faces and it is time to unite during this difficult period."

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF Youth League has joined the fight against Covid-19 by providing personal protective equipment, foodstuffs and sanitisers to health centres in Mashonaland West province.

Tonnes of maize-meal, rice, sanitisers and foot-operated dispensers have been donated to Mhangura, Karoi and Kariba district hospitals.

Speaking at the handover of the donated goods at Kariba District Hospital yesterday, Deputy Secretary for Indigenisation and Empowerment, Cde Mike Chimombe, said a sound health system was critical in the fight against Covid-19.

"We are learning from what our President is doing in making sure that all those in need get the necessary support. We have realised that at one stage or another, you need the services of a health institution and in our small way, we want to equip our clinics and hospital so that they are able to maintain hygiene which is key in the fight against Covid-19," said Cde Chimombe.

Central Committee member Cde Silas Chimbiru said Covid-19 had ceased to be a political party issue.

"As the youth league we have answered to the call by our President to rise and make a contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus in our various ways and capacities," he said.

Kariba and Hurungwe Senator James Gumpo, who is also chairperson of the Covid-19 Taskforce fundraising committee, said Karoi and Kariba needed strong mechanisms to insulate them from transit traffic.

"This means that we do not want any cases to be recorded in the area as we have a tourist resort in Kariba and Karoi is on the highway to Chirundu Border Post. If we have any, they have to be managed effectively," he said .