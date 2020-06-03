Algeria: President Tebboune Pledges to 'Face Lobbies Targeting Anp Through Desperate Campaigns'

President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Tuesday in Algiers that he "will face the lobbies targeting the People's National Army (ANP) with desperate campaigns."

"It is not surprising that they are relentless in their hysterical campaigns to attack your morale because they are unable to learn the lessons of the past, otherwise they would have understood that these desperate campaigns against the worthy heiress of the ALN, no matter how diversified their artifices and tricks are, will only strengthen the support of our people to their Army," he continued.

Army's "valiant" units have confirmed that their place is always at the side of the people, he said.

"Yesterday, you proved it by standing on the side of the blessed Hirak (popular movement) for the building of a new Republic whose foundations are being laid under the banner of the Declaration of 1 November 1954," President Tebboune told the Army staff.

"Today, you prove it, again, by your vigilance to watch over the borders and the security of the country as well as by your constant availability to work with the health sector to contain the Covid-19 pandemic," said President Tebboune.

Referring to the steps taken to modernize the Armed Forces, the President of the Republic said he had followed with "pride and respect" the military exercises executed by various units.

"We have seen, through the main operational indicators, the results of the plan drawn up to modernize the capabilities of our Armed Forces and raise their level of professionalism in the world and in the region, as well as their commitment to the consolidation of peace and security throughout the world," stated the Head of State.

In conclusion, the President of the Republic paid a heartfelt tribute to the "brave protectors, units of the ANP stationed both at the borders to confront terrorist organizations and in the mountains to counter all those who would be tempted to harm the stability of the country."

"They carry their lives on their shoulders to be, by their exemplary military ethics and their unshakeable determination, the best heirs of their elders," affirmed President Tebboune.