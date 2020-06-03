Rwanda: Govt Set to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions

3 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Rwanda says it will announce new restrictions on containing the coronavirus Tuesday, a stark reversal of the country's plan days ago to ease restrictions, including motor vehicle travel throughout the country.

Rwanda's latest move is linked to the east African country’s first recorded death from the coronavirus and a surge in cases over the weekend.

Rwanda recorded 11 new cases Saturday as the country's first person to die of the virus was laid to rest.

Rwanda also decided to continue restrictions on motor vehicle travel between provinces and the City of Kigali in an effort to protect the public from the spread of the virus.

Rwanda has confirmed 370 COVID-19 cases and one death.

