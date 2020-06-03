Rwanda Clarifies Recall of Two Belgian Diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, June 2, confirmed that two Belgian diplomats were recalled by their government.

As noted, in a related statement, this was after the two diplomats organised - on April 6 - a commemoration ceremony a day before the official mourning day and without informing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it is the practice.

"After this event which took place on 6 April 2020, the Government of Rwanda protested to the Government of Belgium which decided to recall the two diplomats."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that National Mourning Ceremony for the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi takes place on 7 April every year and other subsequent ceremonies are organised by interested parties in conjunction with competent national authorities.

"Some of the key symbols used during commemoration ceremonies like the lowering of the national flag to half-mast are provided for by the law and thus can not be done without following the right procedure."

According to Belgian press, the duo flew out of Kigali last Saturday.