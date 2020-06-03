Sudan's New Minister of Defence Takes Oath

Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin was sworn in Tuesday as Minister of Defence replacing Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer who passed away in Juba, South Sudan, on March 25 when he was taking part in peace negotiations.

Yassin took oath before Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Chief Justice Neimat Mohamed Abdalla and Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.

Yassin said in press statements after the ceremony that he, inspired by the sacrifices of martyrs of the December Revolution, would support Hamdok's government and work hard to achieve the goals of the constitutional document, the transitional period and the revolution.

Born in July 1958 in Khartoum, Yassin is a graduate of the Sudanese Military College, obtained a bachelor's degree in military science from Jordan's Mutah University, master degree from Sudan's Command and Staff College, a bachelor degree in administration from Karari University, Sudan, master degree in strategic studies from Azhari University, Sudan, and fellowship of Nimeiri Higher Military Academy. He retired in 2010.