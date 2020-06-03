Sudan's New Minister of Defence Takes Oath

2 June 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin was sworn in Tuesday as Minister of Defence replacing Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer who passed away in Juba, South Sudan, on March 25 when he was taking part in peace negotiations.

Yassin took oath before Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Chief Justice Neimat Mohamed Abdalla and Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.

Yassin said in press statements after the ceremony that he, inspired by the sacrifices of martyrs of the December Revolution, would support Hamdok's government and work hard to achieve the goals of the constitutional document, the transitional period and the revolution.

Born in July 1958 in Khartoum, Yassin is a graduate of the Sudanese Military College, obtained a bachelor's degree in military science from Jordan's Mutah University, master degree from Sudan's Command and Staff College, a bachelor degree in administration from Karari University, Sudan, master degree in strategic studies from Azhari University, Sudan, and fellowship of Nimeiri Higher Military Academy. He retired in 2010.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.