Sudan: 5,000 Displaced in El Gedaref After Sudan-Ethiopia Border Violence

2 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref — Residents of Barakat Nourein and El Fursan in Sudan's El Gedaref are reportedly suffering from a humanitarian crisis following cross-border violence involving Ethiopian militiamen on Thursday during which a Sudanese army captain was killed.

Shihabeldin Wad El Yam, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in El Gureisha locality told Radio Dabanga that residents in these areas have been living in fear because of the recent attacks. He confirmed that a significant number of people have been displaced after rumours that the Ethiopian militia is preparing for new attacks.

Wad El Yam also explained that during the daytime the residents of Barakat Nourein have been forced to hide in El Kutabi and other adjacent areas. "About 5,000 people have been displaced now," he said.

He said that on Monday, the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Resistance Committees in cooperation with Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber were able to send humanitarian aid to these affected people. The humanitarian aid includes the distribution of food and digging a well," Wad El Yam concluded.

Attack

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga last week that a group of Ethiopian gunmen (called shifta in the region) raided Barakat Nourein in El Gureisha locality on the border with Ethiopia on Thursday. Army captain Karamallah Yagoub was killed in the ensuing clashes and three civilians, including a woman, were wounded.

The gunmen were supported by hundreds of Ethiopian soldiers, Sudanese army spokesperson Brig Amer El Hasan said in Khartoum the following day.

'No need for hostility'

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday regarding the "Ethiopian-Sudan border incident" on May 28 that "there is no honourable reason for the two countries to descend into hostility".

Port Sudan

In Port Sudan, the Resistance Committees condemned shooting by of a member of the army while residents were protesting against an acute shortage of drinking water and soaring of food prices.

In a statement on Monday, the resistance committees said that while some residents were protesting a Sudanese soldier opened intensive fire in the air in Deim Jabir district, which horrified the residents.

The statement described the act as irresponsible and unlawful. The statement added that they would file a complaint against those responsible.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.